Dog attacked by bobcat

TUCSON (KVOA) - A family near San Manuel got the surprise of a lifetime when they came home from work last week and found a bobcat inside their home.
Nikola Zovko said he got home from work last Monday and found the bobcat lying in a dog bed. "I looked down and for a split second I thought it was Fuzzerhead, which is one of our cats, he has the same colorations with the browns and blacks and the whites and he's a long -haired cat, so I'm like, "Fuzzerhead what are you doing on Squeakers' bed? And then it dawned on me that hey, that's not Fuzzerhead, that's a really big cat, that's a bobcat."
Zovko has three dogs, Marshmallow, Lola and Squeakers. He put Lola and Marshmallow in another room and called Arizona Game and Fish. They advised that he open all of the doors in the home and secure other animals so the big cat could leave.
The big cat did leave on its own but one of the dogs, a 10-year-old chihuahua daschund mix named Squeakers, was missing. And the cat had been lying in his bed.
Zovko said he searched the home and property for the pup, but didn't find him or any signs of struggle.
The missing pup showed up the next day. "That's when I noticed he was really torn up, his backend specifically his back left hind quarter was really torn up. So, I grabbed him and took him down to the vet," Zovko said.
"Oh, we're almost certain that Squeakers was attacked by the bobcat and basically he fled, the dog was so scared he had to get out of there," said Mark Hart, Public Information Officer with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Squeakers is lucky he survived his brush with the bobcat. Dr. Eric Roberts, Associate Veterinarian with the Veterinary Specialty Center Tucson, said, "Typically these animals are designed to kill quickly so we don't see the aftereffects as favorable as this one was."
Zovko said they have many animals and Squeakers was the only one to get injured.
Encounters between domestic and wild animals in Arizona aren't unusual, but what is unusual, Zovko and Hart think the bobcat let himself into the home through the dog door. "Actually, in the home as if taking up residence, that's a first," Hart said.
If you want to follow Squeakers' recovery, this is his Instagram. There is also a gofundme, anything above vet fees will be donated to other animals in need.
If you find a wild animal in your home or property, you can call the 24-hour dispatch line at Arizona Game and Fish Department, 623-236-0700.