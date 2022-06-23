Documentary details Gabby Giffords rise in national politics, recovery from Jan. 8th shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords won her seat representing Southern Arizona in 2006.
Giffords was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party when she was nearly killed in the January 8th shooting as she met with constituents at the Tucson Safeway on Ina and Oracle roads.
A new documentary, "Gabby Giffords Won'T Back Down" details Giffords rise in politics and shows her tireless decade-long fight for stricter gun safety laws nationwide.
The film is set to premiere in Tucson and more than 300 other theaters across the country in July.
Joni Jones worked for Giffords in her Tucson office during her time on Capitol Hill.
The two have stayed close friends.
Jones saw the documentary and said moviegoers will see Gabby's spirit shine through.
"It's important for everybody to know that Gabby Giffords who is still there and even more determined than ever," Jones said
Former Congressman Ron Barber was Giffords' district director during her time in Congress.
He was injured after being shot in the January 8th shooting. Barber was in an ICU room in Tucson just down the hall from his boss.
After Giffords resigned from Congress, Barber was elected to her seat in 2012.
"It's about the inspiration that she brings to all of us because most people who are shot the way she was shot are not alive," Barber said. "She was very lucky to have great medical care and her tenacity which brought her through it."
The film highlights Gabby's continued fight for gun safety legislation.
With the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Congress may be on the verge of passing a major gun safety bill for the first time in nearly 30 years.
"This is a major breakthrough, even though it doesn't do everything I would want or I'm sure gabby would want," Barber said.
"It's a step," Jones said. "It's more movement than we've seen in a long time. It's more movement than we've seen in a longtime. I'm hopeful."
The fighter that is Gabby Giffords, the fighter that Southern Arizona knows is a core theme of the documentary.
"It truly is a positive story about how someone can overcome adversity and show incredible resilience," Barber said. "And the resilience that Gabby showed is pretty much the resilience that we as a community showed in the weeks and months and years afterwards."
"Tucson would be proud," Jones said of the film.