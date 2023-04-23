Documentary about U of A astrophysicist gets encore screening at local film festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – As part of the Arizona International Film Festival, a documentary about a University of Arizona Ph.D. astrophysics candidate gets an encore screening.

After screening for the first time as part of the festival at The Loft Cinema, the documentary film, Space, Hope, and Charity, will get to screen a second time at The Screening Room.

The film plays tomorrow, Monday, April 24th, at 6pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here: https://www.filmfestivalarizona.com/film-detail.php?id=1155

The film is centered around Charity Woodrum, an astrophysicist that overcame poverty and tragedy to chase her dream. Against all odds, and with the help of friends, mentors, and strangers, she gets her life on track after dealing with the tragedy of losing both her husband and son.

“When I heard about Charity's remarkable life story and then met her in person, I was determined to share her story with the world”, said Director, Sandy Cummings. “What resulted is a deeply personal film that explores the very human themes of poverty, family dysfunction, finding purpose after tragedy, and the power of human connection.”

Charity Woodrum is now a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Arizona, working as part of the James Webb Space Telescope team.

Read more about the film, and more from the director, here: https://filmfreeway.com/SpaceHopeandCharity