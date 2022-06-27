Doctors face confusion over Arizona abortion laws

TUCSON (KVOA) — It has been four days since the Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and there is still confusion over which abortion law will go into effect in Arizona.

"It's unclear to us if that could leave us open as physicians to criminal persecution," said Dr. Laura Mercer. "So we are nervous about that."

Uncertainty about which abortion law will go into effect in Arizona is already having a chilling effect on abortion providers in the state.

"The majority of abortion clinics or physicians who also offer access to abortion care have halted their services until we have a clearer understanding of which laws that are on the books are going to take immediate effects," said family medicine practitioner, Dr. Cadey Harrell.

Harrell says providers are concerned about criminalizing both doctors and patients.

"I know very many abortion providers throughout the state and clinics throughout the state and at this time I'm not aware of a single entity that is currently providing abortion care," Harrell said.

A law from 1901 makes it illegal to aide abortions in Arizona. In March, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law limiting abortions to 15 weeks.

Planned Parenthood of Arizona halted abortion services across the state last Friday, the day the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Arizona is one of the most hostile states to abortion in the country," said Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona.

Some doctors are concerned the ruling will negatively impact women's reproductive health care.

"We may be seeing people whose lives are put into danger more than they need to be because we are really waiting for that unequivocal, they are about to die," Mercer said.