Docs: Mom, grandma arrested after 9-year-old Tucsonan died of lice infestation, anemia

TUCSON (KVOA) — A mother and grandmother are facing felony murder charges in the death of a 9-year-old girl.

According to the medical examiner, the girl died from a long-standing lice infestation, which brought on anemia.

Sandra Kraykovich is the victim's mother. Elizabeth Kraykovich is the grandmother. Both were charged with child abuse in March.

That was when police were called to an east side apartment complex where investigators said the child died after life-saving measures failed.

They also noticed an enormous number of lice in the little girl's hair.

The victim's mother told investigators her daughter suffered from anemia.

The mother appeared in court last week.

"I am seeing you in connection of a Superior Court warrant issued in four felony cases," the judge said. "Two counts child abuse class four felonies, one count first degree murder, felony murder, one count of child abuse circumstance (inaudible) as a result."

The victim's grandmother is also now facing new charges.

"Felony murder is a charge that is added when it's in connection to another crime," Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas said. "In this case, it would be the child abuse."

He added, felony murder is also applied when someone dies in the commission of another crime.

Police said there were two children in the home. They are now staying with family members. Both children also had severe lice infestation.

According to court documents, on March 14, the child's mother Sandra Kraykovich messaged her boyfriend saying she needs to take her daughter to the ER, but they never went.

A week later, she messaged her boyfriend, "O-M-G, babe listen, I'm in my room and my mom was calling me...(redacted) was asking if I could check her pulse to make sure she isn't dying."

The boyfriend urges her to take her daughter to the ER. But again, Kraykovich does not.

The little girl died two and a half hours later.

The report goes on to say, the mother admits that if she had sought medical care, (redacted) would still be alive. She says she avoided getting help because of the girl's lice infestation.

Court documents also show the mother admitted her daughter had been sick since March 15, describing symptoms of vomiting, fever, headache, difficulty breathing and balance issues when walking.

Police were called to eastside apartment complex on March 22.

The children, ages 13 and 11, were helping care for the sister who died.

Investigators report the home was dirty and in a general state of disarray.

The victim's mother remains behind bars in the Pima county jail on a $55,000 bond. The grandmother was released to pre-trial services on March 25.