Do time restrictions at public meetings infringe on free speech?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) The Pima County Board of Supervisors is voting Tuesday on whether or not to place restrictions on the call to the public segment during their meetings.
More than 100 public comment letters have been sent in on the proposed changes. While some argue that this segment should be limited to keep the flow of the meeting going, others say it infringes on free speech.
The agenda item was proposed by District One Supervisor Rex Scott. The revision he's proposing says that each speaker will have three minutes to speak. The proposed change adds that for any meeting where 20 or more individuals have submitted speaker cards, each speaker's time will be limited to two minutes.
The Tucson Crime Free Coalition is planning to be at the meeting opposing this change. They are a huge force behind all of the comment letters as they have been encouraging the community to send in the following note:
"...I believe the "call to the public" should not be limited or changed in any way, much less as described in agenda item 19. Freedom of speech and the ability of people to address you, the Pima County Board of Supervisors - our elected representatives - on the record is an integral part of public meetings and not a frivolous matter. The existing policy should not be changed..."
A majority of the letters sent in follow that exact template.
News 4 Tucson will be at the meeting Tuesday morning, so make sure to stay with us for updates on this decision.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE