dK Cat Call: J.J. Matijevic

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 330 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1225 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Arivaca, Patagonia Lake State Park, Nogales International Airport, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Sasabe, Pena Blanca Lake, Ruby and Arivaca Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&