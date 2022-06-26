 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1225 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Arivaca,
Patagonia Lake State Park, Nogales International Airport,
Tumacacori, Amado, Kino Springs, Sasabe, Pena Blanca Lake,
Ruby and Arivaca Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

dK Cat Call: J.J. Matijevic

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- UA 2017 infielder J.J. Matijevic has two hits in his most recent call up to Major League Baseball by the Houston Astros. Both those hits are home runs.

Matijevic is officially the 88th* Wildcat to play in the big leagues.

He was called up in April for his first stint after being drafted by the Astros in the 2nd round of the 2017 draft. He was the highest selected Wildcat that June.

Matijevic got his first big league hit on June 19, a solo home run on that game in an Astros games against the Chicago White Sox that was broadcast nationally on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

His second home run came this past Saturday in the Astros historic 3-0 no-hit win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

J.J. Matijevic (22) Astros call-up

J.J. Matijevic was a 2nd round pick by the Houston Astros after playing three seasons at Arizona

Matijevic hit a bomb of New York ace Gerrit Cole that landed into the stadium's second deck.

It has been hit or miss so far for JJ. He's 2-for-16 (.125) overall with the two home runs but he has struck out on eight of his other 14 at-bats.

Matijevic (2015-17) hit .312 in his three season at UA with 17 home runs and 60 doubles. He was a member of the 2016 squad that came within a win of the national championship.

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

David Kelly awards a Cactus Call to an athlete/s with local ties who has shown an extraordinary performance in the world of sports and a Cat Call to an athlete/s who has shown an extraordinary performance in the world of sports and is an alumni of the UA Athletics program.

* UA Athletics counts only MLB players who finished their college careers as Wildcats. It does not include players who transferred to other programs and eventually appeared at the Major League level.

Tags

Recommended for you