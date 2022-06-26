dK Cat Call: J.J. Matijevic

TUCSON (KVOA) -- UA 2017 infielder J.J. Matijevic has two hits in his most recent call up to Major League Baseball by the Houston Astros. Both those hits are home runs.
Matijevic is officially the 88th* Wildcat to play in the big leagues.
He was called up in April for his first stint after being drafted by the Astros in the 2nd round of the 2017 draft. He was the highest selected Wildcat that June.
Matijevic got his first big league hit on June 19, a solo home run on that game in an Astros games against the Chicago White Sox that was broadcast nationally on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.
His second home run came this past Saturday in the Astros historic 3-0 no-hit win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Matijevic hit a bomb of New York ace Gerrit Cole that landed into the stadium's second deck.
It has been hit or miss so far for JJ. He's 2-for-16 (.125) overall with the two home runs but he has struck out on eight of his other 14 at-bats.
Matijevic (2015-17) hit .312 in his three season at UA with 17 home runs and 60 doubles. He was a member of the 2016 squad that came within a win of the national championship.
* UA Athletics counts only MLB players who finished their college careers as Wildcats. It does not include players who transferred to other programs and eventually appeared at the Major League level.