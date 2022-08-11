Disney raising price of streaming service

Disney has announced that it will be increasing its prices on streaming services.
The company says that it will be unveiling a new pricing structure that will incorporate an advertising-supported Disney Plus starting on December 8th.
The price for the streaming service with commercials will be $7.99 per month, which is the current price of Disney Plus without ads.
The price of the ad-free Disney Plus will rise to $10.99, a $3 per month increase.
Disney says the increase is in an effort to make its streaming business profitable.
The company also announced new bundling prices it will be incorporating with its Disney Plus product with commercials.
A bundle of Disney Plus without ads and Hulu and Espn plus with ads will increase from $13.99 to $14.99 for existing customers only.
The price of that same bundle with ads for all three will be $12.99.