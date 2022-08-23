Disability rights group wants changes made to Lyft rides

Disability rights groups are battling Lyft for wheelchair accessible vehicles.
The advocates are not seeking any monetary damages, but instead are asking Lyft to assist wheelchair accessible vehicle drivers reach riders in need.
They hope this can be done by both allowing drivers to categorize their vehicles as WAV's, and turn off any app blockers that would prevent riders from selecting the company's accessible ride option in non-access regions.
According to Lyft officials, the company is exempt from the Americans with disabilities act and does not have to cater to people with non-folding wheelchairs, making it difficult for riders with wheelchairs that don't fold, such as motorized wheelchairs, to secure a ride.