Director of non-profit remembers man electrocuted to death while helping install AC

TUCSON (KVOA) - A family is in need of help after 35-year-old Dalton Lee was fatally electrocuted while helping install an air conditioning unit for his beloved non-profit Spreading Threads.
The deadly electrocution happened Monday at the office of Spreading Threads at 2945 N. Flowing Wells in Tucson.
Executive Director of Spreading Threads Michele Wright said that Lee was a dear friend who was always helping out the charity that provides clothes to children in foster care.
“He was basically almost giving me this project at his cost and was working sometimes until 2 a.m. to do this to me," she said.
She was very emotional showing us around their facility, highlighting the important work they do. Work she said that Lee was so passionate about.
“We’re going to dedicate some portion of the building or something to him because he’s the type of person you want in your community," she said.
The death is still under investigation but Wright said it seems to clearly be a tragic accident.
She said while Lee was up on the roof installing the AC unit at some point a crane operator moved what was holding the unit into active power lines, due to what Lee was holding on to he was shocked and later died at a hospital.
She said tragically, his children were there watching as everything unfolded.
Lee leaves behind a wife and four children.
Wright said a GoFundMe has been set up if you are able to help support the family that fund can be found here: https://gofund.me/7cf1c7f9
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE