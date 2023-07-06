 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Director of non-profit remembers man electrocuted to death while helping install AC

  • Updated
  • 0
DALTON LEE

TUCSON (KVOA) - A family is in need of help after 35-year-old Dalton Lee was fatally electrocuted while helping install an air conditioning unit for his beloved non-profit Spreading Threads.

The deadly electrocution happened Monday at the office of Spreading Threads at 2945 N. Flowing Wells in Tucson.

Executive Director of Spreading Threads Michele Wright said that Lee was a dear friend who was always helping out the charity that provides clothes to children in foster care.

“He was basically almost giving me this project at his cost and was working sometimes until 2 a.m. to do this to me," she said.

She was very emotional showing us around their facility, highlighting the important work they do. Work she said that Lee was so passionate about. 

“We’re going to dedicate some portion of the building or something to him because he’s the type of person you want in your community," she said.

The death is still under investigation but Wright said it seems to clearly be a tragic accident.

She said while Lee was up on the roof installing the AC unit at some point a crane operator moved what was holding the unit into active power lines, due to what Lee was holding on to he was shocked and later died at a hospital.

She said tragically, his children were there watching as everything unfolded.

Lee leaves behind a wife and four children.

Wright said a GoFundMe has been set up if you are able to help support the family that fund can be found here: https://gofund.me/7cf1c7f9

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.