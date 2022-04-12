DIGGING DEEPER: Pima County Supervisors review controversial agreement for first court appearances

TUCSON (KVOA) - Over the past two-and-a-half years, the News 4 Tucson Digging Deeper team has uncovered several cases in Pima County in which Tucson City Court judges set relatively low bond amounts, allowing some potentially dangerous defendants back out into to the community.
However, the legal agreement that allows that to happen may soon be changing.
"These systems are run by human beings which like police most often that in make good decisions but, they're subject to fail," Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar recently told the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
Along with concerns over racial inequities in the cash bail system, the possibility of failure, is another reason why the county is now taking a closer look at the practice of having Tucson City Court magistrates hear initial court appearances. Those initial appearances are held during remote hearings twice a day, and take place within the first 24-hours after a suspect is arrested.
"The overall picture is that well over 99% of the time, these judges are doing it right," said Pima County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jeffrey Bergin.
However, the other 1% of those cases include suspects who were released on little or no bond, only to commit more violent crimes, including first-degree murder.
Under the current system, Pima County and the City of Tucson have an intergovernmental agreement that allows Tucson City magistrates to set bail amounts based in part on the recommendation of Pre-Trial Services.
That intergovernmental agreement is now up for renewal.
"Without this agreement, that will completely disrupt this process. All it will do is slow justice down." Judge Bergin told the board.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover told the board she also has concerns about some of the magistrate's lack of experience presiding over felony cases, as well as the length of the proposed new agreement between the county and city.
"It's clear that a ten-year extension would not be best practice, under any way, shape or form." Conover said.
The Board of Supervisors is set to take up the issue again next week, and of course, we will continue to bring you the latest developments.