DIGGING DEEPER: Man accused of shooting firearm in parking lot of Banner UMC is a convicted felon

TUCSON (KVOA) - A frightening situation during the early morning hours at Banner University Medical Center on Thursday.
Tucson Police Department arrested a man who they said was firing shots in the parking lot.
According to a court document the Digging Deeper Team uncovered, the suspected shooter Matthew Foley was transported to the emergency room at Banner UMC the Tucson Fire Department.
He had with him a green duffel bag.
The bag contained the following:
- Glock handgun
- Spent rounds
- Live ammo
- Bag containing 25 blue M30 pills - fentanyl
- Suspected drugs
The 47-year-old convicted felon is currently in the Pima County Jail under a $10,250 bond. He is charged with discharging a weapon in the city limits, being a prohibited possessor and narcotic charges.
The document reads at 1 a.m. Foley was transported reference using too much meth.
He walked around the hospital to the Pediatric unit and was told to leave.
Foley left the ER entrance walked into the parking lot to smoke marijuana.
Witnesses claimed they saw him shoot three rounds into the air.
The Digging Deeper Team uncovered Foley is no stranger to law enforcement.
According to the Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Re-entry, he was released from prison nearly eight months ago to Community Supervision Release.
Online records show he has been in and out of prison since 1994 for various crimes that include aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary armed robbery and attempt to commit second-degree murder.
The document also stated Foley stated he fired the rounds because his enemies were in the lot.
The Digging Deeper Team reached out to Banner UMC for a statement. They responded, "No comment."