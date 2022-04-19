DIGGING DEEPER: City leader looks to address homeless issues with controlled encampments

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is no secret that Tucson has its share of homeless encampments. The number seems to be growing.
One Tucson city leader has an idea about what he'd like to see done about them.
Encampments like the one near Saint Mary's Road and Interstate-10 have been popping up all over the city. Now, Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik says he would like to see the city take a new and different approach to dealing with them.
"What I'm suggesting is that we offer people a safe place," Kozachik said.
Kozachik said creating controlled encampments for those experiencing homelessness is an idea whose time has come.
"What I'm proposing is that we identify certain locations around the city, provide a Porta John, provide a temporary water source, so there's a little bit of hygiene, and a little bit of dignity involved in this," Kozachik said.
The councilmember says the encampments are not intended as a solution for homelessness.
However, he said something has to be done about the issue, especially since local shelters, including hotels, the city is using to provide rooms to the homeless are already maxed out.
"If we had a sufficient number of hotel rooms right now, we wouldn't even be having this conversation," Kozachik said. "But that's not our current reality."
"Just because somebody can't get a house, doesn't mean they're not a contributing member of society," resident Natalie Brewster Nguyen said.
Some residents who live near encampments say controlled camps may be a good option rather than bulldozing the camps only to have those living there end up in someone else's neighborhood.
"If you evict one camp, it just pushes people somewhere else," Nguyen said. "There are no other options."
Councilmember Kozachik says Tucson Police Department and service providers would make daily visits to those controlled encampments.
However, there is currently no timeline for when or if any of those camps will be set up.
