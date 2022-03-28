DIGGING DEEPER: Accused murderer was under the supervision of pre trial-services

TUCSON (KVOA) - A convicted felon is back behind bars accused of killing two people last week.
The Digging Deeper Team looked into his criminal history.
In January, the Pima County attorney's office did not what Zach Naifeh released from custody when he was arrested for theft.
News 4 Tucson uncovered court documents that showed Naifeh was indicted for stealing a dump truck from a construction company.
During his initial court appearance in this case, the Pima County Attorney's office told the judge he should not be released and gave the following reasons:
- The defendant is a risk to the community
- He is at risk to re-offend
- He has a significant criminal record
- He is a flight risk
Pretrial services recommended, he be released under their supervision.
The judge agreed. However when Naifeh did not show for his next court date, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
One month before that, the 24-year-old was released from prison in December after serving time for theft, attempt to commit armed robbery and attempt to flee from law enforcement.
Now, he is accused of killing Celina Garcia and Rashad Smith on March 23.
During the initial court appearance on Saturday, the prosecutor's office asked for a high bond
"Your honor, for the first-degree murder, we are requesting $2 million and then a nominal bond for the warrant case," the prosecutor's office said.
The public defender asked the judge, "I would ask you would put a bond of $200,000, noting he has both probation holds and DOC holds. He's not going anywhere."
The county attorney's office released the following statement to News 4 Tucson.
"County Attorney Conover, Sheriff Nanos and Tucson Police Chief Kasmar continue to meet regarding ongoing issues with initial appearances," C.T. Revere, the office's communications director said. "The detention system continues to fail us on both ends of the spectrum, holding people charged with low-level, nonviolent offenses who should not be in jail at all, and yet, allowing for the release of those presenting an ongoing threat of harm to our community and their victims."