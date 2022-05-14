Diamond Report: May 14

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Softball's fate is in the hands of the NCAA Selection Committee.
The Wildcats lost 4-3 to Stanford Saturday on Mike Candrea Field at Hillenbrand Stadium. The defeat was UA's fourth in the last six games. Not exactly the way a team squarely on the tournament bubble wants to finish out.
Arizona (33-20, 8-16) now will wait to see if their name is called on Sunday night. If the committee passes on the Wildcats it will be the first NCAA Tournament since 1986 that will not include UA.
That is a streak of 34 consecutive appearances that stands in the balance. UA won eight national championships during that stretch and is coming off a World Series appearance in 2021.
The Wildcats though started Pac-12 play losing their first eight games and finished tied for last in the Pac-12 (California) for first time in program history.
The NCAA Selection Show is Sunday night at 4 p.m. Tucson time and will air on ESPN2.
BASEBALL
Garrett Irvin struck out nine batter in seven innings and Noah Turley's 2-run home run broke a 1-1 tie in the 7th as the Wildcats won Game 2 of their series against first place No. 2 Oregon State 5-2.
Irvin (5-3) allowed just one run on three hits.
Daniel Susac followed Turley's home run with a two-run single as UA plated four in the inning, handing Beavers starter Jacob Kmatz his first loss of the season.
Arizona (34-18, 15-11) will look to win the series on Sunday with first pitch at Noon.
