Diamond Report: Arizona Softball ends losing streak

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The streak is over.
Arizona Softball took down Oregon State, 6-3, on Saturday night at Hillenbrand Stadium to end the program's longest conference losing stretch at 14 games.
Dakota Kennedy hit her eighth home run of the season – a two-run shot to right field. Logan Cole recorded her first multi-hit game with two singles. Devyn Netz (13-14) earned the win pitching five innings of relief
Arizona (26-22, 4-16) will face the Beavers in a rubber match on Sunday at 12 p.m. MST.
BASEBALL
Arizona rallied to load the bases in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell to the Oregon State Beavers 10-4 on Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.
First baseman Kiko Romero led the Arizona offense with three hits and two RBI to extend his Pac-12 leading RBI total.
Wildcats starting pitcher Bradon Zastrow took the loss.
Mason Guerra hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs for the Beavers (29-13, 13-10).
UA (23-17, 9-14) will try to avoid a sweep on Sunday with first pitch at 1:05 p.m.
If you want to read more about Saturday's games on the diamond for Arizona head on over right now to ArizonaWildcats.com.
JC SOFTBALL
Pima Softball dropped two games to No. 4 ranked South Mountain on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Field.
Since going on an eight-game winning streak, the Aztecs have dropped five of their last six games.
PCC (32-21, 28-16) will play their final regular season home doubleheader on Tuesday when they host Paradise Valley. First game starts at 1:00 p.m.
JC BASEBALL
Pima Baseball locked up the No. 3 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division I Playoffs Saturday in a split at Eastern Arizona.
The Aztecs will play a best-of-3 series at No. 2 South Mountain starting on Thursday in Phoenix.
You can find a full recap of Saturday's action for both Pima Baseball and Softball over at PimaAztecs.com.