...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower
elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire
Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima
Counties.

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

Diamond Report: Arizona Softball ends losing streak

Arizona Softball beats Oregon State to snap 14-game Pac-12 skid

RECAP: Arizona Softball ended their 14-game losing streak while Wildcat Baseball fell for a second straight game in Corvallis

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The streak is over.

Arizona Softball took down Oregon State, 6-3, on Saturday night at Hillenbrand Stadium to end the program's longest conference losing stretch at 14 games.

Dakota Kennedy hit her eighth home run of the season – a two-run shot to right field. Logan Cole recorded her first multi-hit game with two singles. Devyn Netz (13-14) earned the win pitching five innings of relief

Arizona (26-22, 4-16) will face the Beavers in a rubber match on Sunday at 12 p.m. MST.

BASEBALL

Arizona rallied to load the bases in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell to the Oregon State Beavers 10-4 on Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.

First baseman Kiko Romero led the Arizona offense with three hits and two RBI to extend his Pac-12 leading RBI total.

Wildcats starting pitcher Bradon Zastrow took the loss.

Mason Guerra hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs for the Beavers (29-13, 13-10).

UA (23-17, 9-14) will try to avoid a sweep on Sunday with first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Team (23) breaks losing skid via ICA-Madison Farwell

JC SOFTBALL

Pima Softball dropped two games to No. 4 ranked South Mountain on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Field.

Since going on an eight-game winning streak, the Aztecs have dropped five of their last six games.

PCC (32-21, 28-16) will play their final regular season home doubleheader on Tuesday when they host Paradise Valley. First game starts at 1:00 p.m.

JC BASEBALL

Pima Baseball locked up the No. 3 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division I Playoffs Saturday in a split at Eastern Arizona.

The Aztecs will play a best-of-3 series at No. 2 South Mountain starting on Thursday in Phoenix.

Braedon Mondeau makes a smooth play on the infield for Pima

