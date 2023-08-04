Detectives investigating possible murder/suicide

TUCSON. Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department are investigating an apparent murder/suicide.
Officers were called to conduct a welfare check on two unresponsive adults at Lakeside Park on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Upon arrival officers say they found 38-year-old Jamie Crystal Macias and 46-year-old Shaunon Larry Thomas with gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle.
According to TPD both people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are continuing the investigation.
TPD says Macias and Thomas were in an on-and-off relationship.
According to TPD they are currently classifying the shooting as a murder/suicide.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE