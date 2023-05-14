Detectives investigating hit-and-run at The Loft Cinema parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run accident.
Officers responded to the The Loft Cinema (3233 E Speedway Blvd) just before 2pm, after being notified that a pedestrian had been hit in the parking lot.
The driver fled the scene before police arrived, and Crime Scene Specialists were brought in to begin investigating.
The case is ongoing. We will update you as we learn more.
Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
