Detectives investigate motive of fatal shooting in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after being shot in central Tucson Tuesday morning.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers located 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge inside a vehicle with gun-shot trauma on North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street.
Detectives did determine that this was not a random shooting, however they have not released the motive behind the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
