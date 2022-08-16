 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Detectives investigate motive of fatal shooting in central Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights
MGN

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after being shot in central Tucson Tuesday morning. 

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers located 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge inside a vehicle with gun-shot trauma on North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. 

Detectives did determine that this was not a random shooting, however they have not released the motive behind the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.  

Recommended for you