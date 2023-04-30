 Skip to main content
Despite some criticism, Tucson High students put on drag, variety show to large, adoring crowd

Eric Fink takes us to Tucson High School's Drag Show that has been a hot topic after opposers spoke at school board meeting earlier this week.

TUCSON - (KVOA) In front of hundreds of parents, friends and supporters, Tucson High School performers tried to put the critics to rest Saturday night.

Students in the after-school club Q-Space, put on a drag and variety show on campus.

"We're not doing anything wrong," senior Adrian Molina said. "We're just expressing ourselves in a way that we see fit. To us this is a safe place where we can express ourselves however we want."

High schoolers in their element, pushed back against some people who earlier this week at the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board meeting criticized both the show and the students.

"We are the adults and you are the children," one person said. "Children can embrace their gender confusion without the drag shows."

Their minds are not developed enough to be making adult decisions like integrating adult practices where it doesn't belong," another critic said.

Longtime Tucson drag queen Larry Moore was in the audience.

"This is such a blessing," Moore said. When I was a youth, we never had anything like this. This is groundbreaking. This is the next generation that's going to take over in my big shoes."

Moore addressed the critics.

"It's upsetting that they're not allowing people to be actors, because that's what this is," Moore said. "We're all actors in one way or another. Whether we're dressing in women's clothes, men's clothes, a dog costume, we're all actors. Every single person in Hollywood is an actor and many of them have done drag."

"It gives me joy that people are not listening to all these negative voices trying to tell us what we can't do," Molina said. "It makes me happy seeing them live and express themselves the way they want to without caring about all the hate that they're getting."

