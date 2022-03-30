Deputy, suspect injured in exchange of gunfire in Pinal County

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Dudleyville, Ariz. near State Route 77 Wednesday evening.
According to PCSO officials, the deputy was shot by a suspect at around 7 p.m. that evening in reference to a trespassing call in the area.
Officials say the deputy reportedly returned fire, striking the suspect.
Both individuals were transported to the hospital for further treatment on the injuries sustained in the shooting. However, PCSO has not yet released the severity of the injuries for either the deputy or the suspect.
Details are limited at this time.
Dudleyville is located about 60 miles north of Tucson.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.