Deputies identify missing hiker who was found dead in Starr Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has identified a missing hiker that was found dead.
Tuesday afternoon Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a missing hiker near Starr Pass.
With the help of an Arizona DPS Ranger helicopter, Search and Rescue, deputies located 46-year-old Kyle Chance deceased at 4 p.m.
According to PCSD no foul play is suspected in the hiker’s death.
PCSD says Chance was not from the area.
