Deputies attempting to identify two suspects in theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a burglarized vehicle at the El Camino Del Cerro parking lot near the Sweetwater Trail.
On April 21st the owner of the vehicle reported that her purse was stolen from inside the vehicle, and soon learned that her credit card had been used fraudulently at a grocery store.
Deputies say they were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects and are attempting to identify them.
Deputies say the suspects arrived at the store in a black Kia Soul. The Kia Soul appears to have damage to the front right corner.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME (520-882-7463)
