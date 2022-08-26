 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona,
southern Pima. In Southeast Arizona, western Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 315 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1204 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Cedar Creek, Sopori Wash, Las Guijas Wash, California Gulch,
Yellow Jacket Wash, Papalote Wash, San Luis Wash, and Arivaca
Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Deputies arrest 5 out of 6 suspects involved in Catalina shooting

Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) -  The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has made 5 arrests in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in Catalina that happened on June 21. 

Deputies say they have arrested five out of six suspects in the shooting of 16-year-old James Sanchez. 

PCSD has identified the five suspects as 21-year-old Joseph Nolan, 19-year-old Drake Nolan, 18-year-old Paul Rodriguez, 16-year-old William Marley and 19-year-old Richard Miller. They have all been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. 

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place at about 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting on June 21.

According to a release, Sanchez was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and succumbed to his injuries the following Monday. 

Authorities are also asking for the public's help in locating the remaining suspect, 18-year-old Zachary Connor, who fled the scene the night of the shooting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, PCSD said. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting and/or suspects is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.

 

