Deputies arrest 5 out of 6 suspects involved in Catalina shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has made 5 arrests in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in Catalina that happened on June 21.

Deputies say they have arrested five out of six suspects in the shooting of 16-year-old James Sanchez.

PCSD has identified the five suspects as 21-year-old Joseph Nolan, 19-year-old Drake Nolan, 18-year-old Paul Rodriguez, 16-year-old William Marley and 19-year-old Richard Miller. They have all been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place at about 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting on June 21.

According to a release, Sanchez was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and succumbed to his injuries the following Monday.

Authorities are also asking for the public's help in locating the remaining suspect, 18-year-old Zachary Connor, who fled the scene the night of the shooting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, PCSD said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting and/or suspects is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.