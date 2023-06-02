Department of Environmental Quality issues High Pollution advisory

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Friday through Sunday.
High Pollution Advisory means the highest concentration of pollution may exceed the federal health standard. Active children, adults and people with lung disease such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
ADEQ asks that you follow these restrictions:
- Wood burning in residential fireplaces, chimeneas, outdoor fire pits, and similar outdoor fires is prohibited in Maricopa County. This includes individuals and businesses which have burn permits for open burning.
- Employees and contractors of government entities are prohibited from operating leaf blowers. Residents are encouraged to avoid leaf blowing.
- Off-road vehicle use should be avoided.
ADEQ also says to take action with the following tips:
- Drive as little as possible: carpool, use public transit, or telecommute. For information on transportation alternatives.
- Get gas after dark or during cooler evening hours.
- Reduce your time waiting in long drive-thru lines.
- Delay big painting projects until HPAs have passed.
- Make sure containers of household cleaners, garage and yard chemicals and other solvents are sealed properly to prevent vapors from evaporating into the air.
- Eliminate wood burning in fireplaces, stoves, chimeneas, and outdoor fire pits.
- Avoid using leaf blowers. Use a rake or broom to keep debris out of the road and away from storm drains, ditches, and streams.
- Conserve electricity.
