Department of Education launches “Empower Hotline”

TUCSON (KVOA) – Arizona schools chief Tom Horne has launched the Department of Education “Empower Hotline”.

Arizonans can now report what they deem inappropriate public school lessons that detract from teaching academy standards. These include those that focus on race or ethnicity, rather than individuals and merit, promoting gender ideology, social emotional learning, or inappropriate sexual content.

The hotline provides the opportunity for constituents to provide feedback, concerns or complaints, which is a standard service offered by multiple government agencies and private-sector businesses.

It is available at 602-771-3500, or through email at empower@azed.gov. The phone line will be staffed during normal business hours, but after-hours phone calls as well as emails will be accepted at any time and followed up appropriately.