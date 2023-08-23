Dental Care at Madera to host Free Dentistry Day

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) – Residents in the Green Valley community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Dental Care at Madera Vista on Saturday, September 9.
Dr. Nitika Sharma, Dr. Brooke Turnbull and the team at Dental Care at Madera Vista will be giving back to the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long time. Some don’t understand the importance of oral health, but often, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Sharma.
Numerous medical conditions, including diabetes, oral cancer, and heart disease, can be identified through traditional oral examinations. Moreover, inadequate dental health has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory infections. Visiting the dentist for routine exams can help doctors to identify these conditions early and, in some cases, prevent them from progressing.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Turnbull. “Through our Free Dentistry Day, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
During Free Dentistry Day, professional cleanings, dental fillings and tooth extractions will be provided to patients on Saturday, September 9 at 140 W Duval Mine Rd., Ste. 110 in Green Valley. Insurance is not required to receive treatment on Free Dentistry Day and patients will be accepted by appointment only. Please call the office in advance to schedule your appointment. For more information, please call (520) 393-0006 or visit here.
“Free Dentistry Day is one of my favorite times of the year. Witnessing the profound impact events like these have on a person’s physical and mental well-being is truly gratifying. As we change their lives, they, in turn, change ours. It’s a day that brings smiles to everyone’s faces.” said Dr. Sharma.
Dr. Nitika Sharma, Dr. Brooke Turnbull, and team are proud to serve the Green Valley community, providing high-quality general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry and outstanding patient service. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (520) 393-0006 or visit here.