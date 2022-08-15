 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DENIED: Roswell keeps Tucson from third Pecos League title

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Roswell Invaders won their fourth Pecos League Championship Monday night with a 5-2 win in Game 3 over the Tucson Saguaros.

The loss denied Tucson (39-10) a third straight championship.

Roswell pitcher Anthony Moore was stellar for eight innings. He did not allow an earned run, giving up five hits and striking out five. Kenny Steward closed the door in the 9th to hand the Invaders (33-25) their first title since 2015.

Dillan Smith and Demarcus Kelly each drove in a pair of runs.

Kendon Strachan (22) after losing title

Kendon Strachan looks on in disbelief as Tucson's run to a third straight Pecos League Championship came to a screeching halt

Tyler Rumbaugh took the loss for the Saguaros, allowing four runs on seven hits in four innings.

2022 was Tucson's seventh season in the independent baseball league. The Saguaros won their first title in their first year back in 2016.

Roswell won the league's first championship in 2011 and all three of their title came in the first five five years (2011, 2013, 2015) of the Pecos League's existence.

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags