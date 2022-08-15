DENIED: Roswell keeps Tucson from third Pecos League title

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Roswell Invaders won their fourth Pecos League Championship Monday night with a 5-2 win in Game 3 over the Tucson Saguaros.
The loss denied Tucson (39-10) a third straight championship.
Roswell pitcher Anthony Moore was stellar for eight innings. He did not allow an earned run, giving up five hits and striking out five. Kenny Steward closed the door in the 9th to hand the Invaders (33-25) their first title since 2015.
Dillan Smith and Demarcus Kelly each drove in a pair of runs.
Tyler Rumbaugh took the loss for the Saguaros, allowing four runs on seven hits in four innings.
2022 was Tucson's seventh season in the independent baseball league. The Saguaros won their first title in their first year back in 2016.
Roswell won the league's first championship in 2011 and all three of their title came in the first five five years (2011, 2013, 2015) of the Pecos League's existence.
