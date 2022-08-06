Democratic candidate for governor in Tucson this weekend.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor was in Tucson Saturday, the second day of her "Solutions Can't Wait" tour.
Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, held her even at Planned Parenthood. "I was three years old when Roe V Wade was decided. My daughter is now 20. I can't believe she will have fewer rights in 2022 than I did 50 years ago. Government mandated forced-births. That's the reality if Kari Lake were to win the election," she said.
Hobbs focused on her opponent, Republican Kari Lake's, stance on abortion. The former Arizona broadcaster has said she believes the state should decide and that she would enact pro-life legislation if elected governor.
Hobbs, who published an article in the Daily Beast last week about her own miscarriage, said if elected Arizona governor, she would veto any legislation which attempted to restrict reproductive choices for women, including abortion. Hobbs also said she would appoint pro-choice agency heads in state government and expand access to family planning and other reproductive healthcare.
Hobbs also outlined parts of her "Affordable Arizona Plan", designed to lower costs for Arizonans.
"So we propose a tax break for feminine hygiene products, baby products and over the counter medications, things that everyone uses. We have tax credit for career and technical education," Hobbs said.
Supporters who braved the hot sun say they are impressed with the job she has done as Secretary of State, especially during the 2020 election.
"I appreciated the fact that she completely supported the law during 2020 and she was very methodical and evidence based about it," said Jude Johnson. And supporter Marshal Coyne said, 'I was just thrilled with what she accomplished during the crazy election and the battle from those that questioned the results, She was there battling all the way to do it right."