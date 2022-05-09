Deforestation in the Amazon hit a record high for April

MATO GROSSO, Brazil (RTV) - Deforestation in brazil's amazon surged to record levels for the month of April, nearly doubling the area of forest removed in that month last year -- the previous April record -- Brazilian government data showed.
According to data from the National Institute for Space Research, deforestation in the region totaled 390 square miles in April.
April is the third monthly record this year after new highs were also observed in January and February.
Destruction of the Brazilian Amazon in the first four months of the year also hit a record for the period of 754 square miles - an increase of 69 percent compared to the same period of 2021 - clearing an area more than double the size of New York City.
Deforestation in the Amazon has soared since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 and weakened environmental protection.
Bolsonaro argues that more farming and mining in the amazon will reduce poverty in the region.
Even with deforestation already on the rise, climate observatory said its analysts were astounded by such a high reading in April, which is part of the rainy season when the muddy forest is harder for loggers to access.
Preservation of the amazon is vital to stopping catastrophic climate change because of the vast amount of climate-warming carbon dioxide it absorbs.