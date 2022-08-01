Defections ignite fire under UA-UCLA rivalry

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The coals of the Arizona Wildcats rivalry with UCLA were stoked on Monday when three women's athletes switched allegiances.
Wildcats softball stars Sharlize Palacios and Janelle Meono entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the beginning of July and Monday UCLA Softball announced that both would become Bruins.
A stunning turn of events for the two players, who helped lead UA to back-to-back Women's College World Series, to bolt for the Wildcats' arch rival.
Palacios hit 39 home runs in her 129 games at UA while driving in 128 runs.
Meono missed 25 games due to injury this past season but was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021 when she hit a UA freshman record .493.
While the UA Softball program lost two to the Bruins, the Wildcats women's basketball team gained one initially headed to the Westwood campus.
5-star Class of 2023 point guard Jada Williams flipped her college commitment Monday from Cori Close and UCLA to Adia Barnes and Arizona.
The Missouri native transferred last summer to play at La Jolla Country Day High School in San Diego, the same school that produced former Pac-12 Player of the Year Kelsey Plum.
Williams will join her LJCD teammate Breya Cunningham in Tucson. Williams and Cunningham are the 20th and 10th rated players in the Class of 2023 according to ESPNW.
Barnes has now received committments from three players in the Class of 2023's Top 20 (#9-Montaya Dew).
The crossing of rivalry lines began earlier this year when Jedd Fisch pulled in a pair of Bruin transfers in safety DJ Warnell and defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.