What you need to know about the 2022 General Election

TUCSON (KVOA) — As Election Day nears, here is what you need to know before heading to the polls.
Ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election were mailed to voters on Oct. 12. Voters should allow up to a week for their ballot to arrive. In-person early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4.
To check the status of your ballot in Pima County click here or by visit Arizona Dashboard.
To receive a ballot by mail, you can submit a request by Friday, October 28, at Ballot-by-Mail Login (arizona.vote). You can sign up for text or email alerts to check the status of your mail ballot in Pima County.
To check your voter registration status, click here. If you need assistance call 1-877-THE-VOTE or your County Recorder's Office. To check the status of a provisional ballot, click here.
Other key dates:
Recommended last day to mail ballot — Tuesday, Nov. 1
Last day to request a replacement ballot — Wednesday, Nov. 2
Emergency voting — Saturday, Nov. 5 and Monday, Nov. 7
Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8; Vote Centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where do I go vote?
During early voting in Pima County, voters can cast ballots at any Early Voting Site. On Election Day, voters can cast their ballots at any Pima County Vote Center. To find a polling place, click here.
To find your polling place in Arizona, click here.
What do I need to vote?
List #1 – Sufficient Photo ID including name and address (One Required)
- Valid Arizona driver license
- Valid Arizona non-operating identification card
- Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
- Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification
List #2 – Sufficient ID without a photograph that bears the name and address (Two Required)
- Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television
- Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election
- Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration
- Indian census card
- Property tax statement of the elector's residence
- Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
- Arizona vehicle insurance card
- Recorder's Certificate
- Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder
- Any mailing to the elector marked "Official Election Material"
List #3 – Mix & Match from Lists #1 & #2 (Two Required)
- Any valid photo identification from List 1 in which the address does not reasonably match the precinct register accompanied by a non-photo identification from List 2 in which the address does reasonably match the precinct register
- U.S. Passport without address and one valid item from List 2
- U.S. Military identification without address and one valid item from List 2
Other resources:
2022 General Election Candidates
To report a voting incident, click here.
For more information, visit Arizona Secretary of State (azsos.gov) or call 1-877-THE-VOTE.