Voters who cast Conditional Provisional ballots have until Aug. 9 to verify identification

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Recorder’s Office continues identification verification for some voters who cast ballots in the Aug. 2 Primary Election.
If the Recorder's Office has contacted you to verify your ballot, you have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to return their call.
Pima County says voters may have received a call, voicemail, text, email or even a letter to very their identity. Voters who received a phone call but did not answer are encouraged to call the Recorder’s Office to verify their signatures at (520) 724-4309.
(Find a list of locations here.)
All voters can check the status of their ballots at the Recorder’s website, www.Recorder.Pima.gov.