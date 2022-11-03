Sen. Mark Kelly holds Get-Out-The-Vote rally in Tucson with five days to go before Election Day

TUCSON - (KVOA) One day after former President Barack Obama campaigned for Arizona Democrats up and down the ballot in Phoenix, Sen. Mark Kelly and his wife, Gabby Gifford's, were introduced to the stage at Hotel Congress Thursday night by longtime Southern Arizona Democratic Congressman Raul Gijalva.
The theme was all about turnout with only five to go in Decision 2022.
A part of his closing argument, Kelly drew on the differences between he and his Republican challenger Blake Masters as this race getting national attention and widely considered a toss-up.
"He thinks he knows better than everone about everything," Kelly said. "He thinks he knows better than doctors and women about abortion. He thinks he knows better than seniors about social security. I think letting people like that make decisions for all of you is just dangerous. It is. So, let's just make sure we beat him."
Kelly supporters say there is so much on the line Tuesday.
"There is no time to waste right now," Leticia Menchaca said. "It is really important and just vital to our community, to our country to preserve our democracy. It's about our rights and we cannot go backwards."
"Everything is at stake," one voter argued. "This is the most significant election, bar none."
Before brining out his 18-month-old granddaughter, Sage, Sen. Kelly closed with this message
"Everything we do over the next several days is the difference between winning and losing," he said. "And, for me it's about the future of Arizona. It really is It's about our children and our grandchildren."