Race between Kelly, Masters could determine balance of power in Senate

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona could be ground zero for control of the U.S. Senate this November.
The race is now set between Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and his GOP challenger, Blake Masters.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is an ardent supporter of Sen. Kelly. She and other elected Democrats from Southern Arizona argue Masters is a right-wing extremist, out of touch with most Arizona voters.
@TucsonRomero kicking off the general election campaign for Mark Kelly in Tucson. "It is about our democracy and protecting what we love as Americans about our country."
"He (Masters) speaks favorably about Nazi leaders," Romero said in a news conference in Downtown Tucson Friday. "He has said that black people are to blame for gun violence. There could be no clearer choice. An extremist, out of touch or a senator like Mark Kelly who is pragmatic, works with people across the aisle.
In a statement Masters responded:
"Regina Romero has made Tucson (my hometown) virtually unrecognizable — violent crime has gone through the roof, our businesses are flooded with drug-addled vagrants, and the schools have gone down the drain. I am tired of Low IQ activist Democrats like Mayor Romero running our cities into the ground. She should spend less time parroting the Party line, and more time filling potholes."
The Senate race in the desert will put Arizona in the national spotlight.
With the current 50-50 U.S. Senate, the contest could decide whether Democrats or Republicans control the upper chamber in the upcoming Congress next January.
Romero said democracy is on the ballot.
"This particular election is about democracy itself," she said. "So, it is not about differences in policy. It is about democracy or autocracy."