 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Primary Election: Where to vote in Cochise County

  • 0
VOTE
Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Voters in Cochise County can go to the 17 vote centers on Primary Election Day on Tuesday.

Vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Here are the locations:

Douglas — Cochise County Douglas Regional Service Center, 1012 N G Ave, Douglas, AZ 85607

Bisbee — Cochise County BOS Hearing Room, 1415 Melody Ln, Bldg G. Bisbee, AZ 85603

Tombstone — American Legion Hall, 225 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ 85638

Willcox — Willcox Community Center, 312 W Stewart St, Willcox, AZ 85643

Benson — Benson School Dist. Board Room, 360 S Patagonia St, Benson, AZ 85602

Huachuca City Whetstone — Huachuca City Community Center, 201 Yuma St, Huachuca City, AZ 8561

Sierra Vista West —St. Andrew Catholic Church - Kino Hall, 800 Taylor Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Sierra Vista East —Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 S Ave Del Sol, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Sierra Vista Central — Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St Andrews Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650

Sierra Vista Southeast —Mountain Vista Baptist Church, 5499 S Moson Rd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650

Palominas — Palominas Fire District Training Center, 9222 S Kings Ranch Rd, Hereford, AZ 85615

Bowie San Simon —Bowie Unified School District Office, 315 5th St, Bowie, AZ 85605

Cochise Sunizona —Sunsites Community Center, 1216 Treasure Rd, Pearce, AZ 85625

McNeal —Valley Bible Church, 4188 W Double Adobe Rd, McNeal, AZ 85617

Webb (Elfrida) — Elfrida Elementary School (cafeteria), 4070 W Jefferson Rd, Elfrida, AZ 85610

St. David —St David High School, Board Room, 70 E Patton St, St David, AZ 85630

Mescal J-Six —Peace In the Valley Lutheran Church, 551 S J 6 Ranch Rd, Benson, AZ 85602

Voter identification is required to vote. A list of acceptable forms of identification can be found at www.azcleanelections.gov/how-to-vote/id-at-the-polls-list

For more information, visit  www.cochise.az.gov/Elections or call 520-432-8970.