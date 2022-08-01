Primary Election: Where to vote in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Voters in Cochise County can go to the 17 vote centers on Primary Election Day on Tuesday.
Vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
Here are the locations:
Douglas — Cochise County Douglas Regional Service Center, 1012 N G Ave, Douglas, AZ 85607
Bisbee — Cochise County BOS Hearing Room, 1415 Melody Ln, Bldg G. Bisbee, AZ 85603
Tombstone — American Legion Hall, 225 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ 85638
Willcox — Willcox Community Center, 312 W Stewart St, Willcox, AZ 85643
Benson — Benson School Dist. Board Room, 360 S Patagonia St, Benson, AZ 85602
Huachuca City Whetstone — Huachuca City Community Center, 201 Yuma St, Huachuca City, AZ 8561
Sierra Vista West —St. Andrew Catholic Church - Kino Hall, 800 Taylor Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Sierra Vista East —Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 S Ave Del Sol, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Sierra Vista Central — Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St Andrews Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
Sierra Vista Southeast —Mountain Vista Baptist Church, 5499 S Moson Rd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
Palominas — Palominas Fire District Training Center, 9222 S Kings Ranch Rd, Hereford, AZ 85615
Bowie San Simon —Bowie Unified School District Office, 315 5th St, Bowie, AZ 85605
Cochise Sunizona —Sunsites Community Center, 1216 Treasure Rd, Pearce, AZ 85625
McNeal —Valley Bible Church, 4188 W Double Adobe Rd, McNeal, AZ 85617
Webb (Elfrida) — Elfrida Elementary School (cafeteria), 4070 W Jefferson Rd, Elfrida, AZ 85610
St. David —St David High School, Board Room, 70 E Patton St, St David, AZ 85630
Mescal J-Six —Peace In the Valley Lutheran Church, 551 S J 6 Ranch Rd, Benson, AZ 85602
Voter identification is required to vote. A list of acceptable forms of identification can be found at www.azcleanelections.gov/how-to-vote/id-at-the-polls-list.
For more information, visit www.cochise.az.gov/Elections or call 520-432-8970.