Primary Election: Senate race preview

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 1125 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Fresnal Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes and water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1001 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen
over northern parts of Mt Lemmon down toward Oracle.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Big Wash and Canada del Oro.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 1103 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Contreras Fire burn scar. The debris flow can
consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1159 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. In
excess of 2 inches of rain has fallen in the upper reaches of
Alder, Stratton and Peppersauce Washes. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Washes south of San Manuel and near Campo Bonito, including washes
or low water crossings over Redington Rd in this area.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Gibb Wash, San Pedro River and Alder Wash.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Primary Election: Senate race preview

  • 0
Mark Kelly Brnovich

TUCSON (KVOA) — We're just six days away from Arizona’s Primary Election and one of the biggest races on your ballot is for United States Senate.

The incumbent, Democrat Mark Kelly is well known, but voters will probably recognize some of the Republicans who want to challenge him.

On Tuesday, Republicans Will find out which candidate will take on Mark Kelly in November.

It's a crowded field and each candidate believes they're the right choice.

This will be Kelly's first re-election bid.

It's been a busy two years for him and the rest of the Senate, a chaotic exit from Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine, along with record inflation and gas prices.

Kelly pushed hard for a suspension of the federal gas tax. That idea is still being discussed D.C. but no firm action has been taken.

One of the candidates who wants to challenge Kelly is current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Brnovich has been busy too. He's sued the Biden administration 24 times, including the administration's initial 100-day pause on deportation.

His campaign has focused on limiting government overreach and defending religious freedoms.

There's also Jim Lamon, a veteran and longtime Arizona businessman.

He sold his solar-power business last year, and has funded his campaign almost entirely himself.

Securing the southern border is his number one priority.

Thiel Foundation president Blake Masters goes into Election Day with a big endorsement from former President Donald Trump. He has voiced his support for anti-abortion, pro-gun, and pro-border wall policies.

Retired Arizona National Guard General Michael McGuire and Arizona Corporation Commission member Justin Olson are also in the race. They have both fallen far behind in polling.

The winner will face Mark Kelly on Nov. 8.