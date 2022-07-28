Primary Election: Senate race preview

TUCSON (KVOA) — We're just six days away from Arizona’s Primary Election and one of the biggest races on your ballot is for United States Senate.
The incumbent, Democrat Mark Kelly is well known, but voters will probably recognize some of the Republicans who want to challenge him.
On Tuesday, Republicans Will find out which candidate will take on Mark Kelly in November.
It's a crowded field and each candidate believes they're the right choice.
This will be Kelly's first re-election bid.
It's been a busy two years for him and the rest of the Senate, a chaotic exit from Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine, along with record inflation and gas prices.
Kelly pushed hard for a suspension of the federal gas tax. That idea is still being discussed D.C. but no firm action has been taken.
One of the candidates who wants to challenge Kelly is current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Brnovich has been busy too. He's sued the Biden administration 24 times, including the administration's initial 100-day pause on deportation.
His campaign has focused on limiting government overreach and defending religious freedoms.
There's also Jim Lamon, a veteran and longtime Arizona businessman.
He sold his solar-power business last year, and has funded his campaign almost entirely himself.
Securing the southern border is his number one priority.
Thiel Foundation president Blake Masters goes into Election Day with a big endorsement from former President Donald Trump. He has voiced his support for anti-abortion, pro-gun, and pro-border wall policies.
Retired Arizona National Guard General Michael McGuire and Arizona Corporation Commission member Justin Olson are also in the race. They have both fallen far behind in polling.
The winner will face Mark Kelly on Nov. 8.