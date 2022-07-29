 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this evening. High levels
of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to
produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There
is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in
recent days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Primary Election: Republican candidates for Arizona Governor

  • 0
Kari Lake, Karrin Taylor Robson
Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 , Karrin Taylor Robson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Primary Election day is Tuesday and we're getting you ready for the ballot box.

Earlier this week, we introduced you to the candidates in the Democratic primary for Arizona governor. On Friday, News 4 Tucson's Robbie Reynold highlighted the candidates on the Republican side.

The two leading Republican primary candidates for governor have both received high profile endorsements from different leaders in their own party. It's put the race in the national spotlight.

On one side is former news anchor Kari Lake, who has the full support of former President Donald Trump.

On the other side is Karrin Taylor Robson, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

This split has caught the eyes of lawmakers across the country, highlighting the divide between Trump and Pence.

As far as the issues go though, Robson and Lake are very similar. Both place border security high on their list of priorities.

They are both are pro-life, and have expressed support for the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v Wade.

Term-limited Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, has endorsed Robson.

Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani-Zen are also running in the primary, but they don't have the endorsements or polling strength of the two leading candidates.