Primary Election: Republican candidates for Arizona Governor

TUCSON (KVOA) — Primary Election day is Tuesday and we're getting you ready for the ballot box.

Earlier this week, we introduced you to the candidates in the Democratic primary for Arizona governor. On Friday, News 4 Tucson's Robbie Reynold highlighted the candidates on the Republican side.

The two leading Republican primary candidates for governor have both received high profile endorsements from different leaders in their own party. It's put the race in the national spotlight.

On one side is former news anchor Kari Lake, who has the full support of former President Donald Trump.

On the other side is Karrin Taylor Robson, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

This split has caught the eyes of lawmakers across the country, highlighting the divide between Trump and Pence.

As far as the issues go though, Robson and Lake are very similar. Both place border security high on their list of priorities.

They are both are pro-life, and have expressed support for the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v Wade.

Term-limited Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, has endorsed Robson.

Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani-Zen are also running in the primary, but they don't have the endorsements or polling strength of the two leading candidates.