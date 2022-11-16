Political consultant, researcher argues GOP candidates failed to appeal to moderate Arizona voters in disappointing midterm cycle

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Paul Bentz is the Vice President of the Arizona based public affairs firm, Highground.
He's worked on campaigns for years and says the disappointing midterm cycle for Republicans boils down to candidate quality.
"You can't simply put an R next to your name anymore and expect a victory," Bentz said. "Kari Lake was so effective in turning off members of her own party. The message here is that candidates matter. Kari Lake had no interest in shifting or pivoting her messaging throughout the campaign. Masters did a little bit more so. The things they did in the primary, put them in a very difficult position going into the general election that quite frankly they just couldn't recover from."
Republicans have long enjoyed a party ID advantage over Democrats in Arizona. However, that gap is shrinking with the rising number of Independent and unaffiliated voters.
"You have to appeal to these voters," Bentz said. "Particularly, the third of our electorate that are Independents. Independents are a growing number of our electorate and they are very decisive, they are willing to choose between the two parties, they are willing to pick on the issues, they are not just a straight ticket voter."