Pinal County reports ballot shortage on Primary Election Day

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Pinal County is experiencing a ballot shortage Tuesday night, according to the county.
County officials say they continue to print additional ballots and will distribute them to the affected precinct polling places.
Pinal County says "If you experience an issue, a reminder: you can choose to use the express vote device located at the polling place, or as long as you are physically in line at 7:00 pm today, you will be permitted to cast a ballot. Voters who arrive after 7:00 pm are not permitted to cast a vote."