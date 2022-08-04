Pinal County changes elections department leadership amid Tuesday's ballot shortage

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Pinal County is making changes to its elections department amid Tuesday's ballot shortage.

In a Tweet Thursday, Pinal County announced that David Frisk is no longer employed by the county.

Pinal County can announce that David Frisk is no longer in the position of Elections Director and is no longer employed by Pinal County.Virginia Ross is the County's new Elections Director, having resigned her role as County Recorder this morning. 1/2 — Pinal County - Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) August 4, 2022

Virginia Ross was appointed to be the new Elections Director, according to the county.

"As a result of discussions with the Board of Supervisors and County Leadership, and in order to restore confidence for voters in the November Election, Recorder Virginia Ross has resigned from her elected office and has been appointed Elections Director effective immediately," Pinal County said in a news release.

"Despite rumors to the contrary, Ross did not oversee the Elections Department for this primary election in her role as the County Recorder," they added.

On Wednesday, Pinal County apologized after what they call several mistakes during the primary election Tuesday.

During Election Day, Pinal County reported that they were experiencing a ballot shortage.

They said the mistakes were human error, which also caused more than 60,000 incorrect ballots to go out to voters in late July.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a Special Session Meeting Friday at 11:15 a.m., to appoint a recorder through Dec. 31, 2024.

According Pinal County, David Frisk joined was appointed as the Director of Elections in March.