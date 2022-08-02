Pima County voting centers hit some snags on Primary Election day

TUCSON (KVOA) - From running out of paper ballots to an oversight involving provisional ballots, Pima County voting centers were faced with some snags during Tuesday's primary elections.
"Voting can enhance your community. So, it's really important to be involved, to be present within your community, because a vote can go a long way," voter, Kimberly Clark told News 4 Tucson.
Some people even faced longer wait times to cast their vote.
According to Mark B. Evans, Pima County's Communications Director, voters who went to Kirk Bear Canyon Library were met with higher turnout than expected.
"They ran out of ballots before we could get them replenished. So they had to go by for it for a little bit," he said.
The ballots were replenished, however that wasn't the only issue of the day. There was also an issue with some provisional ballots.
"We had an oversight and they didn't have the envelopes for the provisional ballots need to go into so they could be placed into the voter box," Evans said.
The correct envelopes were quickly taken out to the voting centers.
Jacob Leonard and his wife, April, had no issues at the Donna Liggins Recreational Center in midtown.
"It was very easy to get in and vote quickly and the staff was really very nice and friendly," they said.
And as far as concerns about possible voter fraud, Evans explained, "the people of Pima County can rest assured their vote is safe and secure and will be counted."
Ovverall, the voting centers worked out well, according to Evans.