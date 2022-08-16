Pima County supervisors canvass Primary Election results

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the 2022 Primary Election saw 36 percent voter turnout in Pima County.
Supervisor Steve Christy voted to canvass the election results Monday. However, Christy wants the county recorder and elections director to complete a report about on what worked and what did not in time to get things corrected for the November general election.
"This will help alleviate the fears, the concerns and yes, the conspiracy theories that occur when these types of things happen, particularly when it's a brand new system never before instituted," Christy said.
The Aug. 2 election was the first where the county used a vote-center system, doing away with day-of precinct voting.
"Our office received numerous ancedotal information about voting problems, voting issues that led to a lot of dissatisfaction with the process," Christy said.
The office of County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly said it will provide any information in the spirit of transparency.
Supervisors Matt Heinz and Adelita Grijalva differ with Supervisor Christy's assessment.
Heinz voted at a voting center.
"Less than four minutes itself in and at the voting center. I think it worked beautifully," Heinz said. "Props to the county staff and our brand new director of elections, Constance Hargrove. I just disagree with my colleagues on the board who seem to want to make this an issue. It wasn't."
"We had new redistricting, an entire new system and a lot of new staff," Grijalva said. "I thought you all did a remarkable job. We had one call in my office and it was about, where does she go to vote."
The majority of Arizona voters choose to vote by mail.
Vote centers are used only for voters who cast a ballot on Election Day.
The recorder's office said it's in the process of hiring more staff to prepare for the general election on Nov. 8, which is sure to see higher turnout.