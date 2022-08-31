Pima County: 86% of ballots in 2022 Primary Election were cast early

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Recorder’s Office says 86% of residents voted early in the 2022 Primary Election.
Early voting has increased 23% since the 2020 Primary Election; 63% of voters submitted early ballots in 2020. In 2018, 59% of voters submitted early ballots.
However, the Official Election Canvas shows that only about 36% of votes were counted during the 2022 Primary Election. This number has gone down since 2020; previous data shows the turnout was about 43%. In 2018, voter turnout was 40%.
Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins on Wednesday, Oct. 12. You may submit early ballots until Friday, Nov. 4.
Emergency voting will also be available Saturday, Nov. 5, and Monday, Nov. 7.
All voters are encouraged to check their registration status at the Pima County Recorder’s Office website.