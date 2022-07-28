Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms produced heavy rain at the headwaters of Tanque
Verde Wash.  The flood wave has passed Tanque Verde Guest Ranch
with a peak of 2.8 feet and it is currently at 2.6 feet at 3:30
pm.  The water will continue flowing continue downstream and will
affect the North Wentworth Road and other low water crossing.  Get
out and away from the wash immediately, flash flooding is
ongoing and will continue moving downstream.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of Tanque Verde Creek.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Tanque Verde Loop Rd at Tanque Verde Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in the Big Wash caused by excessive
rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...A four foot flood wave moved past SR79 on the Big Wash
shortly after noon and will continue downstream toward the CDO.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 114 PM MST, This water will continue moving downstream and
cross Edwin Road at the Pinal/Pima county line then continue
moving down toward the CDO.  It is possible the wash will
absorb a good part of the water as it flows downstream,
likely lessening the amount of flowing water as it moves
south.
- Big Wash is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley and Oracle Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary

  • 0
voting polls

Election officials in Arizona's largest county won't soon forget #SharpieGate — the social media uproar that emerged after the 2020 election based on the false claim that Sharpie pens provided at the polls would ruin ballots before they were counted.

Now, as Maricopa County gears up for Arizona's primary election on Tuesday, it's facing a repeat of the same false theories in response to an announcement by election officials that they were switching to Pentel brand felt-tip pens on Election Day.

"DO NOT use the felt tip pen they will try to give you," one Twitter user wrote Thursday.

"#SharpieGate all over again in AZ. Bring your ball-point pens," wrote another, in a tweet that called election officials "treasonists" and accused them of trying to "rig the primaries."

The county provides felt-tip pens to voters at the polls on Election Day because the pens have quick-drying ink that won't smudge the ballots or produce wet splotches that jam up onsite tabulators. That can require the machines to be cleaned, causing long lines at the polls.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Twitter urged those voting in Tuesday's primary to "PLEASE PLEASE" use the provided pens to prevent machine problems and keep voting running smoothly.

Still, some social media users and prominent Republicans in the state this week encouraged voters to defy that guidance. Republican State Rep. Shawnna Bolick, who is running for secretary of state in Tuesday's election, tweeted that she planned to bring her own ballpoint pen for in-person voting, while Kelli Ward, chair of the state's Republican Party, encouraged her Twitter followers to "use whatever pen you want" but ensure their ballot is dry.

Richer said voters who bring their own blue or black pen for Tuesday's election will not be turned away, but encouraged voters to use those provided.

"Just as we tell voters they shouldn't use red pens, shouldn't use pencil, shouldn't use crayon, we are telling voters that – to help us ensure an accurate and smooth election – you should use the Pentel pen if you are voting in-person on election day," Richer told The Associated Press in an email.

Richer said the county switched from Sharpies to Pentel pens "after many tests" because while both have quick-drying ink, the Pentel pens cause less bleed-through on ballot paper. Even though offset columns on the county's ballots prevent bleeding ink from affecting the vote counting process, even for two-sided ballots, the bleed-through from Sharpies caused many poll observers and online critics to raise alarm in 2020.

Some social media users this week expressed confusion at why early voters in Maricopa County are permitted to use any blue or black pen, while Election Day voters are instructed to use the felt-tip pens only. The answer: All early ballots, whether submitted in-person, by mail or by drop box, are enclosed in envelopes and sent to central tabulation after processing, so they have sufficient time to dry before being counted, Richer said.