Near total abortion ban once again law in Arizona after Pima County judge lifts injunction on Civil War era ban

TUCSON -- "I'm so furious. I have no words," Pro-Choice supporter Nicole Linn said Friday night. "When Dobbs was decided, I was yelling. Today, it's just quiet fury."
Linn joined a small group of pro-choice supporters outside the Pima County Courthouse Friday night.
They spoke out and protested against a near total abortion ban that was first enacted decades before Arizona was a state.
The pre-statehood abortion ban is once again law in Arizona after Pima County Judge Kellie Johnson ruled Friday in Planned Parenthood V. Brnovich.
"I'm very, very worried about women and girls in the state of Arizona right now who need access to these services and will not be able to get them," Tucsonan Christine Davis said.
The abortion ban provides only one exception, to save the life of the mother.
Abortion providers who violate the law could face two to five years in prison.
Tucsonan Pam Anderson is a pro-life supporter.
She argues the judge made the right decision and firmly believes life begins at conception.
"I believe it should have been criminalized all along because abortion is taking another human life," Anderson said. "It never should have happened. Healthcare and those skills are only to save the life of the mother."
This abortion ban does not have an exception for rape or incest.
"The thing that I thought of first is that rapists in Arizona now get to pick the mothers of their children and that's horrifying to me and I don't understand it," Davis said.
"I believe right now, for women who find themselves in crisis, I believe there are many, many people that will support that woman and give them the support and love and education and direction to guide her in these very difficult times," Anderson said.
Pro-Choice Arizonans say this fight now takes a sharp turn to November.
"Make no mistake, abortion is on the ballot this year and it is in support of every single pro-abortion candidate, voting for them is how we can protect abortion rights in Arizona," Arizonans For Reproductive Freedom Co-Founder Amy Fitch-Heacock said.
"I hope people in Arizona will show up in November like their lives depend on it because it does," Linn said.
Pro-life supporters are planning a rally of their own, Sunday night in front of Tucson's Planned Parenthood.
In a statement, Planned Parenthood said Friday's ruling does not reflect the will of the people. The organization vows to appeal this decision.
With the appeals process likely to begin soon, the future of abortion law in Arizona could be tied up in the courts for some time.