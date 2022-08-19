Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 356 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pisinemo, San Simon and San Simon West.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Gu Vo Wash, San Simon Wash, Pisinimo Wash and Hickiwan Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake
and Canelo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 231 PM MST, Heavy rain near Picture Rocks and Avra Valley
earlier this afternoon will continue to drain into Blanco,
Brawley and Los Robles Washes. Small drainages that fill into
these washes will experience minor flooding, along with heavy
flows continuing int the Blanco, Brawley and Los Robles
washes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson
Estates and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 223 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.50 and 1.50
inches of heavy rain due showers and thunderstorms across
southeast Pima county. The heaviest rainfall has occurred
near Sahuarita, Green Valley and Corona de Tucson. Rainfall
runoff will likely impact roadway dips and other low-lying
areas with significant ponding of water.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De
Tucson and Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Whetstone, Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Kartchner
Caverns State Park and Canelo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 151 PM MST, Pima Flood Control reported thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. This is impacting the Sabino Canyon Recreation area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 256 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and
thunderstorms with heavy rainfall across portions of central
and western Pima county, including the north and west
portions of the Tohono O'odham Nation. This will cause small
stream flooding, possibly impacting Highway 86 west of Sells,
Route 15 to Santa Rosa and Highway 85 north of Why.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Why,
Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Gunsight, Pia
Oik, Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village and San Luis.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend. Additional periods of rain,
heavy at times, will be possible through at least Saturday
evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race

  • 0
Trump endorses Blake Masters in Arizona GOP Senate primary
Blake Masters for US Senate

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters said Friday he hopes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will back his close campaign in Arizona, striking a magnanimous tone toward the GOP leader he fiercely criticized during the primary.

"I think he'll come in and spend. Arizona's gonna be competitive. It's gonna be a close race, and I hope he does come in," Masters told The Associated Press during a brief interview following a roundtable with construction industry leaders outside Phoenix. "And we'll find a way to work together."

Masters has softened the harder edges of his confrontational style and moved toward the center on key issues, including abortion and Social Security, since emerging atop a crowded GOP field in this month's primary. He's relying on deep-pocketed donors and national Republicans to make up for a severe financial deficit against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, one of the most prolific fundraisers in the Senate who collected nearly $55 million through the end of June. Masters reported raising $5 million.

The McConnell-controlled Senate Leadership Fund bought $28 million in advertising to boost Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio, a seat many Republicans thought to be safe. Vance, like Masters, won his primary with millions of dollars in support from billionaire Peter Thiel but has lagged his Democratic rival in fundraising.

Masters spoke a day after McConnell suggested that Republican efforts to win control of the Senate could be imperiled by lackluster candidates, a remark widely interpreted to be directed at candidates including Masters.

"I think there's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome," McConnell told business leaders Thursday in his home state of Kentucky.

Masters said he's "not Mitch McConnell's favorite candidate," but they'll manage to get along.

"He wants to win Arizona," Masters said. "I think I'm a much better candidate than Mitch McConnell gives me credit for."

During the primary, Masters called for McConnell to be replaced as GOP leader, saying he'd support Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri or Tom Cotton of Arkansas for the position. McConnell was a roadblock to enacting parts of former President Donald Trump's agenda, he said.

"I'll tell Mitch this to his face," Masters said during a GOP primary debate in June. "He's not bad at everything. He's good at judges. He's good at blocking Democrats. You know what he's not good at? Legislating."

On Friday, Masters predicted McConnell will get another term as GOP leader and no Republicans will challenge him.

"I think he'll be in charge. And I'm not just going to be a senator that falls in line to whatever he says," Masters told construction company officials. "I'll hear him out. I'm happy to listen. But my vote doesn't belong to Mitch McConnell. It doesn't belong to Donald Trump."