Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 500 PM MST. * At 151 PM MST, Pima Flood Control reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. This is impacting the Sabino Canyon Recreation area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE