Katie Hobbs projected to be Arizona’s next governor

PHOENIX - Secretary of State Katie Hobbs who oversaw the 2020 election in this battleground state, is projected to be the next governor of Arizona Monday night.
Hobbs who received a number of death threats after certifying President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona two years ago, ran on message of: ‘Sanity Over Chaos.’
After the latest ballot drop out of Maricopa County, NBC News and the Associated Press along with other outlets projected Hobbs, a Democrat, will defeat her Republican opponent, Kari Lake in a close race that has garnered national attention for months.
As of Monday night, Hobbs is ahead of Lake by 19,382 votes.
Governor-elect Hobbs released a statement, Monday night, thanking her supporters and campaign team and looking to the future.
“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the next Governor of Arizona.
“I want to thank the voters for entrusting me with this immense responsibility. It is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I will do everything in my power to make you proud. I want to thank my family, our volunteers, and campaign staff. Without all of your hard work, passion, and sacrifice this night would not be possible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
“For the Arizonans who did not vote for me, I will work just as hard for you -because even in this moment of division, I believe there is so much more that connects us. We all want safer streets, a secure border, better schools, lower costs, and water for generations to come. This was not just about an election – it was about moving this state forward and facing the challenges of our generation. It is about giving our kids the safe and prosperous future they deserve, while letting our seniors live out their golden years with dignity.
“Let's get to work.”
After Hobbs was declared the winner, Kari Lake this:
https://twitter.com/karilake/status/1592358184207151106?s=46&t=jvAdpRkBzP6CDLDHkKVOGg
Hobbs will be sworn into a four-year term in January. When Hobbs becomes governor, there will be a sitting Democratic governor and two sitting Democratic senators simultaneously in Arizona for the first time since 1951.