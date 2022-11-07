Justice Dept. to monitor polls in 5 Arizona counties

TUCSON (KVOA) — The United States Department of Justice announced Monday it plans to monitor polls in 24 states, including Arizona, on Election Day.
They will monitor polls in five Arizona counties, including Pima, Maricopa, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai.
The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.
According to the DOJ, monitors include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. They will also deploy monitors from the Office of Personnel Management.
On Election Day, the public may also file complaints related to possible violations of federal voting laws by visiting https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.
For more information, visit https://www.justice.gov/crt.