Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours
before gradually tapering off overnight.  Due to high levels
of moisture in the atmosphere there remains an elevated
threat of any strong or slower moving storm producing flood
producing rains.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Former Democrats, Republicans launch new political party that aims to cut through polarization

  • Updated
  • 0
Vote here

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's crunch time. Arizona's Primary Election is just days away as candidates' campaign signs litter nearly every street corner in the statewide.

This week, some former Democrats and Republicans came together to start the Forward Party, a new alternative to the two-party system. Backers like Arizonan and senior advisor Lucy Caldwell believe the Forward Party can get us past the bitter partisanship.

"Wouldn't Arizonans like to have more choices," Caldwell said. "I think they would. One of the goals of this project is just to convince people that we don't have to be in an abusive relationship with the two major parties. We are allowed to have a choice."

Caldwell tells News 4 Tucson the Forward Party wants to pull in moderates.

"We are trying to appeal to the 60 percent of Americans who are part of the exhausted majority who think it's actually the two major parties that are extreme and it's actually a path down the middle we can go forward together on," she said.

Caldwell promises the objective is not to play spoiler in the 2024 presidential race.

"We have no intention of running a Forward Party candidate at the top of the ticket," Caldwell said.

But Forward Party members do hope to eventually field candidates and reduce gridlock.

"Look no further then next week's election that we shouldn't just accept the lesser of two bad choices," Caldwell said. "We don't owe the Republicans and Democrats anything, this is our democracy."

The party has no plans to run candidates in this November's midterm election.

Caldwell said the focus now is to get ballot access in all 50 states by 2026. She hopes the Forward Party will be on the ballot in more than 40 states by 2024.

