Former Democrats, Republicans launch new political party that aims to cut through polarization

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's crunch time. Arizona's Primary Election is just days away as candidates' campaign signs litter nearly every street corner in the statewide.
This week, some former Democrats and Republicans came together to start the Forward Party, a new alternative to the two-party system. Backers like Arizonan and senior advisor Lucy Caldwell believe the Forward Party can get us past the bitter partisanship.
"Wouldn't Arizonans like to have more choices," Caldwell said. "I think they would. One of the goals of this project is just to convince people that we don't have to be in an abusive relationship with the two major parties. We are allowed to have a choice."
Caldwell tells News 4 Tucson the Forward Party wants to pull in moderates.
"We are trying to appeal to the 60 percent of Americans who are part of the exhausted majority who think it's actually the two major parties that are extreme and it's actually a path down the middle we can go forward together on," she said.
Caldwell promises the objective is not to play spoiler in the 2024 presidential race.
"We have no intention of running a Forward Party candidate at the top of the ticket," Caldwell said.
But Forward Party members do hope to eventually field candidates and reduce gridlock.
"Look no further then next week's election that we shouldn't just accept the lesser of two bad choices," Caldwell said. "We don't owe the Republicans and Democrats anything, this is our democracy."
The party has no plans to run candidates in this November's midterm election.
Caldwell said the focus now is to get ballot access in all 50 states by 2026. She hopes the Forward Party will be on the ballot in more than 40 states by 2024.